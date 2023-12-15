Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia unveils plans for airport infrastructure development

In a press conference held today at the Press Information Bureau (PIB) headquarters, Union Minister for Civil Aviation, Jyotiraditya Scindia, revealed comprehensive plans to transform airport infrastructure across key cities in India. Scindia said, "We decided to take the 6 metros in phase 1 across our country and look at the capacity creation across the 6 airports. And in the 2nd phase in addition to the 6 metro city airports we took 10 additional airports that experienced congestion. And those very clearly were Bhubneshwar, Chandigarh, Goa, Patna, Guwahati, Lucknow, Jaipur, Ahmedabad, Trivandrum and Kochi".

The minister announced the upcoming inauguration of new terminal buildings in Lucknow, Guwahati, and Patna, aimed at enhancing passenger experience and accommodating the increasing demand for air travel in these regions. These terminals are set to become operational soon, promising state-of-the-art facilities for travellers.

Scindia said, "The airport performs that role of an intermediator between the value chain of the customer and the service provider. Apart from one or two exceptions generally the airport is a monopoly because you have a single point of call of entry in a particular city, therefore it is incumbent on the service provider or airport to be able to provide that facility" However, the highlight of the minister's announcement was the unveiling of ambitious projects, with new airports in Jewar and Navi Mumbai expected to be operational by October-November.

These airports are crucial components of the government's strategic vision to bolster air connectivity and accommodate the growing air traffic demand. Addressing security concerns, Minister Scindia announced a significant increase in the presence of Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel at airports.

Over the past eight months, there has been a substantial 21 per cent surge in the deployment of CISF personnel, ensuring enhanced security measures for air travel. Furthermore, recognizing the importance of immigration services, Scindia shared plans to strengthen the immigration workforce by adding 1000 personnel.

This move is expected to streamline immigration processes and facilitate smoother international travel for passengers. In his address, Minister Scindia emphasized the pivotal role airports play in bridging the gap between customer expectations and airline services.

He acknowledged the monopolistic nature of airports, with a single entry point in each city, underscoring the need for optimal facility provision. As part of the guidelines for passenger terminal building, the minister outlined critical parameters for space utilization, ensuring that passenger processing needs take precedence.

He highlighted the importance of allocating space for business establishments only after identifying and earmarking areas for passenger services. Scindia concluded by stating, "Space allocations for commercial activities should be planned on the principle of 'to be on the way' and 'not in the way,' ensuring smooth and natural flow of passengers."

The plans unveiled by Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia reflect a strategic commitment to transforming India's aviation landscape, fostering growth and efficiency in air travel across the nation. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)