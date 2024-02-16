Left Menu

VLCC Elevates Vikas Gupta to Managing Director & Group CEO

VLCC, a premium beauty and skincare brand, announced that its Group Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Vikas Gupta, will be elevated to the role of Managing Director (MD) and Group CEO, effective immediately. The line Board of Directors warmly welcome Vikas Gupta to the board. Vikas was appointed Group CEO of VLCC in April 2023.

16-02-2024
VLCC Elevates Vikas Gupta to Managing Director & Group CEO
Vikas Gupta, MD & Group CEO, VLCC. Image Credit: ANI
VLCC, a premium beauty and skincare brand, announced that its Group Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Vikas Gupta, will be elevated to the role of Managing Director (MD) and Group CEO, effective immediately. The line Board of Directors warmly welcome Vikas Gupta to the board. Vikas was appointed Group CEO of VLCC in April 2023.

In his new capacity, Vikas will continue to lead the company's strategic direction, focusing on driving overall business growth by leveraging technology and prioritizing customer-centric approaches to introduce the finest beauty and skincare products to the Indian market. With decades of global experience in building leading consumer brands and digital platforms, Vikas has played a pivotal role in VLCC's growth in India, fostering new opportunities for expansion and development. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

