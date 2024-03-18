"Rural India, holds immense potential for economic growth," says Prasanna Kumar founder of Vilcart

At the startup Mahakumbh in the capital entrepreneurs are enthusiastic about the untapped economic potential of rural India. Speaking to ANI Prasanna Kumar, the founder of Vilcart Solutions Pvt Ltd, emphasized the vast potential inherent in rural India, particularly in terms of business opportunities. Kumar also spoke of, the role of government policies in supporting startups, and the burgeoning entrepreneurship landscape in the country.

He cited recent statistics indicating that a significant portion of direct consumption, both in agricultural produce and urban consumption, originates from rural India. "I restrict my discussion to rural India, which holds immense potential for economic growth," stated Kumar.

Kumar added, "With the recent announcement of per capita expenditure as well, 80 per cent of the direct consumption now in the agricultural project and the foot side and almost like 73 per cent of the urban direct foot consumptions is been produced in the rural India actually," "Recent developments, including the increase in per capita expenditure and the concentration of direct consumption in rural areas, underscore the significance of tapping into this market" he further said.

When questioned about government policies that facilitated his startup journey, Kumar highlighted initiatives such as the Farmer Producer Organization (FPO), lauded for their impact on rural communities. These initiatives, according to Kumar, have empowered farmers to adopt a more business-oriented approach, enabling them to leverage economies of scale and overcome logistical challenges.

"There are a lot of activities which has been helping farmers, so the major one is Farmer Producer Organisation," noted Kumar. Kumar said, " It is a set up created by the government and there is a good trust towards establishing that which is making FPO to think like a businessman actually so they can have the benefits of all price advantages, being aggregated farmer group and other factors which is helping on rural level is sell fell groups, that will solve a lot of labour issues which are required for the processing of this agricultural product, these are the two schemes which are helping rural India a lot."

Reflecting on the growth of entrepreneurship in India, Kumar observed a surge in aspirants seeking to embark on entrepreneurial ventures. He attributed this trend to the emergence of numerous business opportunities and the growing interest among individuals to pursue innovative ventures.

"Now lot of aspirants are there to become an entrepreneur. Now there are a lot of business opportunities have been established, lot of people are showing keen interest in becoming an entrepreneur and taking ventures," Kumar said. Regarding government initiatives, Kumar emphasized the importance of infrastructure, particularly in terms of knowledge dissemination, access to capital, and connectivity among stakeholders.

He commended the government's efforts in providing essential infrastructure elements crucial for fostering a conducive environment for economic growth. Kumar stated, "The infra is what is required actually from the government. There is actually a good infrastructure available in terms of knowledge, capital, in terms of connecting multiple stakeholders all over the country. These are the major infrastructure required for an economy to grow and this has been provided."

Established in 2018, Vilcart Solutions Pvt Ltd, as Kumar revealed, stands for Village Cart, reflecting its focus on leveraging technology to empower rural communities. (ANI)

