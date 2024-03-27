Left Menu

Jaipuria Group of Educational Institutions and University of Denver, USA, enter into academic collaboration

In a significant step towards fostering international exchange of best academic practices, Jaipuria Group of Educational Institutions and University of Denver, USA, signed an MOU of collaboration on March 26, 2024, in Ghaziabad.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-03-2024 17:34 IST | Created: 27-03-2024 17:34 IST
Jaipuria Group of Educational Institutions and University of Denver, USA, enter into academic collaboration. Image Credit: ANI
The MOU signing ceremony took place at the corporate office of Jaipuria Group of Educational Institutions in the presence of members of a delegation from the University of Denver (DU) and the leadership team of the Jaipuria Group. The memorandum formalizes the collaboration between the two educational institutions along six key areas, including student and faculty exchange, collaborative research projects, Collaborative Online International Learning projects, knowledge exchange programmes, other academic cooperation in fields of mutual interest. The 10-member delegation from University of Denver was led by Mary Clark, Provost and Executive Vice Chancellor and Dr. Uttiyo Raychaudhuri, Vice Provost for Internationalization, along with senior leadership across the university including Deans and Directors. The Jaipuria Group was represented by Shishir Jaipuria, Chairman; Dr. Daviender Narang, Director, Jaipuria Institute of Management; Dr. Rajiv R. Thakur, Director General, Jaipuria School of Business and Ms. Shalini Nambiar, Director Principal, Seth Anandram Jaipuria School, Ghaziabad.

At the signing ceremony, Shishir Jaipuria, Chairman of Jaipuria Group of Educational Institutions, said, "This collaboration paves the way for creating a dynamic synergy between the Jaipuria Group and University of Denver. It takes forward the vision of NEP 2020 that advocates internationalization of education, collaborative research, and global student and faculty exchange. It also strengthens the educational ties between India and USA." Mary Clark, Provost and Executive Vice Chancellor, said, "The University of Denver follows a progressive vision of collaborating with institutions across the world for knowledge sharing and exchange of best practices. By collaborating with the Jaipuria Group, we aim to explore new possibilities of transforming education through diversity of ideas, talents and expertise."

The University of Denver is a leading private university with R1 classification for very high research activity (by Carnegie Foundation). It has an abiding commitment to serving the public good through groundbreaking faculty and student research, community initiatives and effective partnerships. Jaipuria Group has a legacy of 78 years in the field of education. It has the strength of 21 K-12 schools, 2 management institutes, 5 preschools, and a teachers' training academy. The MOU signing will be followed by activation of programmes and initiatives specified in the collaboration.

