Pinnacle Industries to Boost Production with New Pithampur Facility

Pinnacle Industries Ltd announced plans to establish a new manufacturing facility in Pithampur, Madhya Pradesh, set to be operational by March next year. The plant will produce advanced ambulances and railway seating systems, support the company's export business, and create over 500 jobs, including a 30% women workforce.

AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Commercial vehicle seating and interiors firm Pinnacle Industries Ltd on Wednesday announced its plans to set up a new facility primarily for manufacturing advanced ambulances and railway seating systems in Pithampur, Madhya Pradesh.

The upcoming production unit, which is expected to be operational by March next year, will also house a research and development centre for continuous product development and improvement, aiming to meet the evolving needs of the market, the company said in a statement.

Going forward, this facility will additionally support the company's growing export business, it added.

''The upcoming new manufacturing facility, which will be the company's fourth manufacturing plant in Pithampur, will play a crucial role in our expansion strategy. ''This facility will not only help us meet the increasing demand for high-quality ambulances and railway seating systems but also reinforce our position as a leader in the industry,'' Sudhir Mehta, Chairman of Pinnacle Industries, said.

The company said its expansion into Pithampur represents its continuous effort to enhance production capabilities, among other areas.

The new plant will create over 500 job opportunities, the company said, adding that the facility will have 30 per cent women workforce.

''This (new) plant will not just be a step forward for our company, but also a significant contribution to the local economy and the environment,'' Arihant Mehta, President of Pinnacle Industries Ltd, said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

