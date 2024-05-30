Left Menu

Humanitarian Aid to Gaza Halts Due to Floating Pier Issues

Humanitarian aid shipments to Gaza are temporarily halted due to repair needs on a U.S.-built floating pier. The $320 million structure, crucial for aid delivery, will undergo rapid repairs after rough seas caused damage. Cyprus officials remain hopeful operations will resume swiftly, ensuring continued food aid for thousands.

Reuters | Updated: 30-05-2024 16:13 IST | Created: 30-05-2024 16:13 IST
Humanitarian Aid to Gaza Halts Due to Floating Pier Issues
AI Generated Representative Image

Humanitarian aid for Gaza is continuing to depart Cyprus by sea and will be held in floating storage off the coast of the enclave until a U.S.-built military pier undergoes repairs, a Cypriot government official said on Thursday.

The U.S. military announced earlier in the week that a purpose-built jetty it anchored off Gaza's coast to receive aid by sea was being temporarily removed after a part of the structure broke off, two weeks after it started operating. Cyprus Government Spokesperson Konstantinos Letymbiotis said offloading aid had slowed down, but the sea corridor had not ceased operating.

"The mechanism surrounding how the floating pier works allows for the possibility of floating storage off Gaza, with offloading to resume when conditions allow," he said, blaming the problem on rough seas. The pier was announced by U.S. President Joe Biden in March

and involved the military assembling the floating structure off the coast. Estimated to cost $320 million for the first 90 days

and involve about 1,000 U.S. service members, it went into operation two weeks ago.

A Pentagon spokesperson said a portion of the pier had separated and that the pier would be towed to Ashdod port in Israel for repairs. Letymbiotis said their information from the U.S. was that the problem would be fixed in coming days and operation of the pier could 'possibly' resume by the middle of next week. Eleven ship-shuttles of aid had left Cyprus since the operation started, with enough aid already disbursed to "provide food to tens of thousands of non-combatants for a month", Letymbiotis said.

"The aim of offering humanitarian aid to 500,000 people a month is possible," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
PFC Honored for CSR NF category at Outlook Planet Sustainability Summit & Awards 2024

PFC Honored for CSR NF category at Outlook Planet Sustainability Summit & Aw...

 India
2
Exploring Major Health News Updates: Abortion Pill Law, Bird Flu Vaccines, and Weight-Loss Drugs

Exploring Major Health News Updates: Abortion Pill Law, Bird Flu Vaccines, a...

 Global
3
Robert De Niro Blasts Trump, Supreme Court Nixes Avenatti Appeal, Hunter Biden Faces Trial

Robert De Niro Blasts Trump, Supreme Court Nixes Avenatti Appeal, Hunter Bid...

 Global
4
Melinda Gates Pledges Another $1 Billion for Women's Rights

Melinda Gates Pledges Another $1 Billion for Women's Rights

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Kenya's Job Market: Pathways to Inclusive Growth and Opportunities

The Great Reversal: How Global Crises Are Setting Back Developing Nations

WHO's Vision 2025-2028: A Bold Blueprint for Global Health Transformation

Safeguarding Africa's Digital Future: The Urgent Need for Robust Data Regulation and Cybersecurity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024