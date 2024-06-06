Left Menu

Horizon Industrial Park: The Prime Hub for Leading Industries in Kothur

Horizon Industrial Park in Kothur is a top choice for companies seeking to enhance their supply chain operations with its strategic location and state-of-the-art facilities. Hosting major brands from various sectors, it offers custom-built warehouses and factories, significantly boosting operational efficiency and business growth.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 06-06-2024 11:10 IST
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Horizon Industrial Park, strategically situated in Kothur and equipped with state-of-the-art facilities, is becoming a central node for companies looking to optimize their supply chain operations. The park spreads over 45 acres within the developed TSIIC area, just off the National Highway 44, offering excellent access to the international airport, thus ensuring seamless distribution networks.

This accessibility and connectivity significantly enhance operational efficiency and allow companies to remain agile, responding swiftly to market demands. Leading brands in the automotive, aerospace, and chemical sectors—Volvo Eicher, JEH Aerospace, Naffco, and Fosroc India—have all established operations here, each benefiting from built-to-suit solutions that cater to their unique needs.

'It's truly inspiring to see industry giants like Volvo Eicher, Naffco, JEH Aerospace, and Fosroc Chemical entrusting us with their warehousing needs in Kothur,' said Urvish Rambhia, Director at Horizon Industrial Parks. 'Our dedication to providing bespoke solutions underscores our commitment to exceeding our clients' expectations and propelling their businesses toward unparalleled success.'

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

