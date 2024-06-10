Left Menu

Piyush Goyal Reappointed as Commerce and Industry Minister in Modi's Cabinet

Piyush Goyal, who has been reappointed as the Commerce and Industry Minister in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's new Cabinet, is celebrated for his notable contributions in various ministries. Known for his firm stands in trade discussions, Goyal aims to bolster India's trade amidst global economic uncertainties.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-06-2024 20:55 IST | Created: 10-06-2024 20:55 IST
Piyush Goyal Reappointed as Commerce and Industry Minister in Modi's Cabinet
Piyush Goyal
  • Country:
  • India

Piyush Goyal will take charge as the Commerce and Industry Minister for the second time in the newly-formed Union Cabinet led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as confirmed by an official statement on Monday.

Goyal, who secured his first Lok Sabha victory from Mumbai North with a margin exceeding 3.5 lakh votes, was sworn in as the Cabinet Minister on June 9. At the age of 59, Goyal has been a Rajya Sabha member since 2010, and has adeptly articulated the government's stance during debates on numerous issues in the Upper House of Parliament.

He is the son of BJP stalwarts Ved Prakash Goyal and Chandrakanta Goyal, with his father having served as the minister of shipping in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee-led government and as the BJP national treasurer, and his mother as a three-term MLA from Matunga in Mumbai. Elevated to the Cabinet rank in September 2017, Goyal has managed multiple portfolios, including finance, railways, coal, corporate affairs, commerce, industry, and textiles, consumer affairs, food, and public distribution.

A chartered accountant by profession, Goyal is recognized for defending the interests of farmers and fishermen in World Trade Organisation meetings. He steps into the role at a challenging time, with India's merchandise exports declining by 3.1% to USD 437 billion and FDI contracting by 3.5% to USD 44.42 billion in 2023-24 due to global economic instability.

The Economic think tank GTRI recommends that the new government's 100-day agenda include simplifying e-commerce regulations, disbursing duty refund schemes in cash, establishing a national trade network, and publishing a report on the efficacy of India's trade agreements. Furthermore, GTRI advocates for blockchain technology for traceability in agriculture, allowing SEZs to sell domestically on duty foregone basis, and reducing dependence on Chinese imports of key components.

The convergence of a positive domestic outlook with a favourable political environment is anticipated to foster a conducive business ecosystem in India. The Apparel Export Promotion Council chairman and the ex-president of the Federation of Indian Export Organisations have expressed optimism that Goyal's leadership will drive India towards significant export growth, aiming for USD 2 trillion in exports before 2030.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise with U.S.-Philippines Joint Military Exercises

Tensions Rise with U.S.-Philippines Joint Military Exercises

 Global
2
Global Economic Outlook: Key Meetings and Data to Watch This Week

Global Economic Outlook: Key Meetings and Data to Watch This Week

 Global
3
European Commission vs. Chinese EVs: Impending Tariffs and Trade War Risks

European Commission vs. Chinese EVs: Impending Tariffs and Trade War Risks

 Global
4
HCLTech Unveils Enterprise AI Foundry to Revolutionize AI Integration

HCLTech Unveils Enterprise AI Foundry to Revolutionize AI Integration

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Cyber Risk Management with Advanced Threat Intelligence

Innovative Disaster Management: Predicting Flood-Prone Areas Using GIS and IoT Technologies

Efficient Urban Parking: Data-Driven Solutions to Reduce Pollution and Traffic

Precision Agriculture: Cutting-Edge Innovations for Sustainable Crop Management

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024