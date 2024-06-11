Left Menu

Flipkart, DPIIT to Boost India's Toy Manufacturing with Workshop and Hackathon

Senior officials from India's Commerce and Industry Ministry and Flipkart will discuss ways to enhance toy manufacturing in India. The workshop aims to make India a global toy hub by onboarding local manufacturers to the e-commerce platform, targeting a USD 10 billion annual export goal by 2027.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-06-2024 22:17 IST | Created: 11-06-2024 22:17 IST
Flipkart, DPIIT to Boost India's Toy Manufacturing with Workshop and Hackathon
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

In a concerted effort to bolster India's toy manufacturing sector, senior officials from the Commerce and Industry Ministry and Walmart's Flipkart are set to hold a pivotal workshop. Scheduled for Thursday, the discussion aims to streamline onboarding of local toy manufacturers onto the Flipkart platform.

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) has taken proactive steps to transform India into a global hub for toy production. In this context, the workshop will focus on enhancing India's capabilities in the global supply chain. An industry official notes, 'This initiative will upskill and reskill the domestic workforce to produce innovative, high-quality toys.'

Walmart is eyeing Indian suppliers to boost its toy exports, aiming for USD 10 billion annually by 2027. The forthcoming hackathon seeks to elevate the presence of domestic players on Flipkart and expand the country's export footprint.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Premium Sportswear Brands Thriving in China's Growing Market

Premium Sportswear Brands Thriving in China's Growing Market

 Global
2
China's Health Boom: Premium Sportswear Brands Surge Ahead

China's Health Boom: Premium Sportswear Brands Surge Ahead

 Global
3
New Health Task Force Targets E-Cigarettes, Olympic Tech & More

New Health Task Force Targets E-Cigarettes, Olympic Tech & More

 Global
4
Andrew McDonald confirms skipper Mitchell Marsh is ready to bowl in upcoming T20 WC fixtures

Andrew McDonald confirms skipper Mitchell Marsh is ready to bowl in upcoming...

 Antigua and Barbuda

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Innovative PV Systems: A Sustainable Solution for South Africa's Energy Crisis

Bridging the Gap: How Targeted Interventions Can Transform Learning in Malawi

Revolutionizing Supply Chains: How Deep-Tier Finance is Empowering SMEs and Boosting ESG

Transforming Patient Experience in Genomic Testing with Genetics Adviser: A Digital Health Application

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024