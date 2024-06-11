Flipkart, DPIIT to Boost India's Toy Manufacturing with Workshop and Hackathon

In a concerted effort to bolster India's toy manufacturing sector, senior officials from the Commerce and Industry Ministry and Walmart's Flipkart are set to hold a pivotal workshop. Scheduled for Thursday, the discussion aims to streamline onboarding of local toy manufacturers onto the Flipkart platform.

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) has taken proactive steps to transform India into a global hub for toy production. In this context, the workshop will focus on enhancing India's capabilities in the global supply chain. An industry official notes, 'This initiative will upskill and reskill the domestic workforce to produce innovative, high-quality toys.'

Walmart is eyeing Indian suppliers to boost its toy exports, aiming for USD 10 billion annually by 2027. The forthcoming hackathon seeks to elevate the presence of domestic players on Flipkart and expand the country's export footprint.

