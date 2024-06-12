EU Imposes Tariffs on Chinese EVs Amid Trade Dispute

The European Commission announced a significant increase in tariffs on electric vehicles imported from China, aiming to counteract what it deems as unfair government subsidies that give Chinese automakers an undue competitive advantage. Preliminary findings reveal China's EV 'value chain' benefits from heavy subsidization, prompting the EU to impose provisional tariffs up to 38.1%, on top of existing 10% duties.

Three major Chinese EV manufacturers—BYD, Geely, and state-owned SAIC—are specifically targeted. Geely, whose portfolio includes Polestar, Lotus, and Volvo, and SAIC, owner of Britain's MG, face tariffs ranging from 17.4% to 38.1%. Other Chinese EV producers will face duties of at least 21%.

The EU fears that subsidized Chinese imports could undermine its domestic green technology industries. Meanwhile, China has signaled its intent to retaliate, arguing that the tariffs are protectionist and unfair.

