Seventeen Injured in Ludhiana Truck-Bus Collision

In a tragic incident near Punjab's Ludhiana, seventeen people sustained injuries when a truck collided with a bus carrying migrant laborers and their families from Bihar.

The mishap occurred on Thursday night as the bus was en route to Punjab. Investigating officer Sub-Inspector Gurinder Singh confirmed that the injured, which included women and children, were promptly moved to the local civil hospital. Among them, two individuals suffered serious injuries.

The migrant laborers are reported to be working across various regions in Punjab, adding to the incident's gravity.

