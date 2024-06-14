Seventeen Injured in Ludhiana Truck-Bus Collision
Seventeen people were injured when a truck collided with a bus near Ludhiana, Punjab. The bus was carrying migrant laborers from Bihar and their families. The injured, including women and children, were taken to the local civil hospital, with two sustaining serious injuries.
In a tragic incident near Punjab's Ludhiana, seventeen people sustained injuries when a truck collided with a bus carrying migrant laborers and their families from Bihar.
The mishap occurred on Thursday night as the bus was en route to Punjab. Investigating officer Sub-Inspector Gurinder Singh confirmed that the injured, which included women and children, were promptly moved to the local civil hospital. Among them, two individuals suffered serious injuries.
The migrant laborers are reported to be working across various regions in Punjab, adding to the incident's gravity.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
