Tragedy in Latehar: Panic Leads to Deadly Train Accident

Tragedy struck in Jharkhand's Latehar district on Friday evening as a running goods train collided with several individuals, resulting in the death of at least three and injuring four others, officials reported.

The horrifying accident took place near the Kumandih railway station around 8 pm, according to Latehar Deputy Commissioner Garima Singh. 'Three persons were killed in the accident, while four others were injured. Three bodies have been recovered, while a search operation is still going on,' Singh informed PTI.

As the Sasaram-Ranchi Intercity Express came to a halt near Kumandih station, a rumor quickly spread that its engine had caught fire. This led to panic among the passengers, who began to cross other tracks hastily, only to be fatally struck by an oncoming goods train, the official elaborated.

