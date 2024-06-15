G7 Nations Commit to India-Middle East-Europe Corridor at Summit

In a decisive move, the Group of Seven (G7) industrialized nations have committed to promoting the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC) as part of their infrastructure initiatives, as announced at the end of the three-day G7 Summit. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's attendance underscored India's pivotal involvement in the multinational effort.

The Communique, issued post-summit, also reaffirmed the bloc's commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific, stressing adherence to the rule of law. Moreover, the G7's focus on transformative economic corridors aims to integrate regions through robust infrastructure.

The G7 communique highlighted unwavering support for Ukraine amid its prolonged conflict with Russia, introducing the Extraordinary Revenue Acceleration (ERA) Loans to provide significant financial assistance. With Pope Francis making a historic appearance at the summit, the leaders discussed cooperation on various topics, including Artificial Intelligence and enhancing strategic global influence.

