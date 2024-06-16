Delhi Traffic Police Crack Down on Improper Parking: 35% Surge in Violations

The Delhi Traffic Police has recorded a staggering 35% increase in improper parking violations this year, booking an astounding 2.4 lakh offenders.

This surge is part of a comprehensive plan to enhance traffic flow and ensure the safety of all road users, according to officials.

In an effort to curb the menace of illegal parking, the traffic police have intensified their surveillance and enforcement measures. Additional personnel have been deployed, leading to a noticeable uptick in the number of challans issued.

Officials explained that these stringent measures are aimed at combating traffic congestion and reducing accident rates, which are often exacerbated by improper parking. A closer analysis revealed specific areas with high violation rates, allowing for targeted enforcement measures.

Moreover, the Delhi Traffic Police have been actively towing illegally parked vehicles, particularly in heavy traffic zones and no-parking areas. This immediate action has significantly improved traffic flow and lowered the risk of accidents.

Public awareness campaigns have also been launched to educate drivers on the importance of adhering to parking regulations. These initiatives aim to cultivate a sense of responsibility among motorists and encourage compliance with traffic laws.

Officials emphasized that the recent surge in prosecutions serves as a powerful reminder for drivers to park responsibly and follow designated parking guidelines. The Delhi Traffic Police remain committed to ensuring the safety and convenience of all road users.

