Telangana Urged to Auction Mineral Blocks After Nine Years of Inaction

The mines ministry has criticized the Telangana government for not auctioning any mineral blocks over the last nine years. It has now asked the state to auction at least six mines by month-end. Geological reports of eleven blocks have been provided to the government for this purpose.

The mines ministry has called out the Telangana government for failing to auction any mineral blocks in the past nine years, urging immediate action to put at least six mines up for sale by the end of the month.

According to reliable sources, geological reports for eleven mineral blocks, including five iron ore mines, five limestone blocks, and one manganese block, have already been submitted to the Telangana government.

Despite numerous reminders from the mines ministry, the state government has yet to initiate any auctions. The ministry issued a stern letter to Telangana, emphasizing the need to auction at least six out of the eleven blocks by June 30. Failure to do so could prompt the Centre to take over the auction process.

