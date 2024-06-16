Telangana Urged to Auction Mineral Blocks After Nine Years of Inaction
The mines ministry has criticized the Telangana government for not auctioning any mineral blocks over the last nine years. It has now asked the state to auction at least six mines by month-end. Geological reports of eleven blocks have been provided to the government for this purpose.
- Country:
- India
The mines ministry has called out the Telangana government for failing to auction any mineral blocks in the past nine years, urging immediate action to put at least six mines up for sale by the end of the month.
According to reliable sources, geological reports for eleven mineral blocks, including five iron ore mines, five limestone blocks, and one manganese block, have already been submitted to the Telangana government.
Despite numerous reminders from the mines ministry, the state government has yet to initiate any auctions. The ministry issued a stern letter to Telangana, emphasizing the need to auction at least six out of the eleven blocks by June 30. Failure to do so could prompt the Centre to take over the auction process.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
NMDC Reports Drastic 37% Drop in Iron Ore Production for May 2024
Tax Boost: How Revenue Fuels Economic Growth
South Korea Boosts Ties with Africa for Economic Growth
South Korea's Strategic Shift: Strengthening Ties with Africa for Mineral Stability and Economic Growth
ILO and Gyeonggi Sign MoU to Boost Youth Employment and Develop Labour Policies