Railway Board Investigates Speed Violations by Train Drivers

The Railway Board has initiated an inquiry into the reasons behind multiple instances of train drivers flouting speed restrictions, putting passenger safety at risk.

According to sources, this action follows recent events where drivers of the Gatiman Express and Malwa Express exceeded a 20 kmph restriction at a river bridge under maintenance, driving at 120 kmph instead.

The Board has since organized a committee to review and potentially revise the caution orders issued to Loco Pilots and Train Managers, involving over 180 participants in preliminary meetings to discuss solutions for adhering to speed limits.

