CRS Set to Greenlight World's Highest Rail Bridge in Kashmir

Commissioner of Railways Safety D C Deshwal will inspect the 46-km Sangaldan-Reasi section, including the world's highest steel arch rail bridge over the Chenab River. This inspection is crucial for the commissioning of the section, part of the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail link project, which aims to link Jammu with Kashmir.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 16-06-2024 16:02 IST | Created: 16-06-2024 16:02 IST
The Commissioner of Railways Safety (CRS) D C Deshwal is slated to conduct a pivotal two-day inspection of the 46-km Sangaldan-Reasi section later this month. This segment, featuring the world's highest steel arch rail bridge over the Chenab River, is crucial to the ambitious Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail link (USBRL).

According to Deepak Kumar, Chief Public Relations Officer for Northern Railway, the CRS inspection on June 27 and 28 will determine the section's commissioning. The USBRL project, which spans 272 km and began in 1997, has faced numerous delays due to geological and meteorological challenges.

Once the Sangaldan-Reasi section is commissioned, only a 17-km stretch between Reasi and Katra will remain, expected to be completed by year's end. The project aims to connect Jammu to Kashmir by rail, fulfilling a long-standing dream for the region's connectivity.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

