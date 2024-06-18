Left Menu

Toyota Shareholders Back Akio Toyoda Amid Certification Scandal

Toyota shareholders have voted to keep Akio Toyoda as chairman, despite recent scandals involving fraudulent certification tests. The meeting, held in Toyota city, also saw the rejection of a proposal for an annual report on climate-related lobbying activities.

Updated: 18-06-2024 09:02 IST | Created: 18-06-2024 09:02 IST
Toyota shareholders endorsed all company proposals in a recent vote, including retaining Akio Toyoda, grandson of the automaker's founder, as chairman of the board.

While detailed vote counts were not immediately disclosed, the company confirmed that the majority supported its positions.

Held at Toyota headquarters in Toyota city, central Japan, the annual meeting garnered significant attention, especially in light of recent scandals involving fraudulent certification tests for vehicles. Despite the controversies, these incidents did not lead to recalls or safety issues.

A proposed shareholder request for an annual report on Toyota's climate-related lobbying activities failed to pass.

