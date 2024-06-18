Landeed Secures Strategic Funding to Propel Global Expansion

Proptech startup Landeed has secured new funds in a strategic financing round led by Paradigm Shift VC, though the exact amount remains undisclosed.

The fresh capital will fuel Landeed's product line extension and workforce expansion to support its growth in India and overseas markets.

Notably, in January 2023, Landeed garnered $8.3 million from a funding round with leaders Y Combinator, Draper Associates, and Bayhouse Capital.

The homegrown startup's mobile app aids property stakeholders by providing access to real estate records for various transactions.

Landeed, founded by Sanjay Mandava, ZJ Lin, and Jonathan Richards, recently introduced an AI Property Analyser that delivers comprehensive ownership history of properties.

Sanjay Mandava, Co-founder and CEO, emphasized that despite not actively seeking funds and being oversubscribed in the previous round, the relationship with Paradigm Shift motivated them to accept the investment, which will bolster consumer offerings and enhance their engineering team.

