Landeed Secures Strategic Funding to Propel Global Expansion
Proptech startup Landeed has announced a strategic funding round led by Paradigm Shift VC. The funds will be used to expand its product line and workforce. Previously, Landeed raised $8.3 million in a round led by Y Combinator, Draper Associates, and Bayhouse Capital. The startup offers a mobile app for real estate records.
- Country:
- India
Proptech startup Landeed has secured new funds in a strategic financing round led by Paradigm Shift VC, though the exact amount remains undisclosed.
The fresh capital will fuel Landeed's product line extension and workforce expansion to support its growth in India and overseas markets.
Notably, in January 2023, Landeed garnered $8.3 million from a funding round with leaders Y Combinator, Draper Associates, and Bayhouse Capital.
The homegrown startup's mobile app aids property stakeholders by providing access to real estate records for various transactions.
Landeed, founded by Sanjay Mandava, ZJ Lin, and Jonathan Richards, recently introduced an AI Property Analyser that delivers comprehensive ownership history of properties.
Sanjay Mandava, Co-founder and CEO, emphasized that despite not actively seeking funds and being oversubscribed in the previous round, the relationship with Paradigm Shift motivated them to accept the investment, which will bolster consumer offerings and enhance their engineering team.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Proptech
- Startup
- Funding
- Landeed
- Paradigm Shift VC
- Y Combinator
- Real Estate
- AI
- Expansion
- Workforce
ALSO READ
Retail Real Estate Boom: 450 Lakh Sq Ft Space by 2028 Across Major Indian Cities
China's Real Estate Blues: Echoes of Japan's Lost Decades
Vietnam Real Estate Tycoon Faces Death Penalty for Massive Financial Fraud
Real Estate Developer Defrauds Buyers of Over Rs 3 Crore
Vietnam's Real Estate Tycoon Faces Death Sentence in Landmark Fraud Case