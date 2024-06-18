Left Menu

Landeed Secures Strategic Funding to Propel Global Expansion

Proptech startup Landeed has announced a strategic funding round led by Paradigm Shift VC. The funds will be used to expand its product line and workforce. Previously, Landeed raised $8.3 million in a round led by Y Combinator, Draper Associates, and Bayhouse Capital. The startup offers a mobile app for real estate records.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-06-2024 09:48 IST | Created: 18-06-2024 09:48 IST
Landeed Secures Strategic Funding to Propel Global Expansion
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Proptech startup Landeed has secured new funds in a strategic financing round led by Paradigm Shift VC, though the exact amount remains undisclosed.

The fresh capital will fuel Landeed's product line extension and workforce expansion to support its growth in India and overseas markets.

Notably, in January 2023, Landeed garnered $8.3 million from a funding round with leaders Y Combinator, Draper Associates, and Bayhouse Capital.

The homegrown startup's mobile app aids property stakeholders by providing access to real estate records for various transactions.

Landeed, founded by Sanjay Mandava, ZJ Lin, and Jonathan Richards, recently introduced an AI Property Analyser that delivers comprehensive ownership history of properties.

Sanjay Mandava, Co-founder and CEO, emphasized that despite not actively seeking funds and being oversubscribed in the previous round, the relationship with Paradigm Shift motivated them to accept the investment, which will bolster consumer offerings and enhance their engineering team.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Digital Transformation in Higher Education: The Impact of LLM-Powered Chatbots on Student Support
Blog

Digital Transformation in Higher Education: The Impact of LLM-Powered Chatbo...

 Global
2
Top Financial Times Stories: UK Election Impact, Lycamobile Audit, Doctor Strikes

Top Financial Times Stories: UK Election Impact, Lycamobile Audit, Doctor St...

 Global
3
Adidas Under Scrutiny: Corruption Allegations Shake Chinese Market

Adidas Under Scrutiny: Corruption Allegations Shake Chinese Market

 Global
4
Bridging the Digital Divide: African AI Language Innovations

Bridging the Digital Divide: African AI Language Innovations

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Infrastructure Investment and Debt: Unveiling the Role of LGFVs in China's Economic Strategy

Opportunities and Threats in Expanding Primary Health Care through PPP in Iranian Slums

Maximizing Private Sector Involvement in Renewable Energy through Strategic Risk Allocation

Digital Transformation in Higher Education: The Impact of LLM-Powered Chatbots on Student Support

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024