India Becomes Largest Market for Maggi, Second Largest for KitKat: Nestle Report

India has ascended to become Nestle's largest market globally for its flagship instant noodles brand, Maggi, and the second-largest for KitKat, according to the local subsidiary's annual report.

The report highlighted robust double-digit growth, citing 'penetration, premiumisation, and innovation' as pivotal in elevating Nestle India's market status.

During the fiscal year 2024, Maggi recorded over six billion servings, while KitKat sales hit 4,200 million fingers. The company's focus on new products and market expansion continues to fuel its growth trajectory in India.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)