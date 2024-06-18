Left Menu

India Becomes Largest Market for Maggi, Second Largest for KitKat: Nestle Report

India has emerged as the largest market for Nestle's Maggi and the second largest for KitKat. Nestle's innovative product launches and expansion in India have driven significant growth. Maggi saw over six billion servings sold in FY24, while KitKat became a major performer with 4,200 million fingers sold.

India has ascended to become Nestle's largest market globally for its flagship instant noodles brand, Maggi, and the second-largest for KitKat, according to the local subsidiary's annual report.

The report highlighted robust double-digit growth, citing 'penetration, premiumisation, and innovation' as pivotal in elevating Nestle India's market status.

During the fiscal year 2024, Maggi recorded over six billion servings, while KitKat sales hit 4,200 million fingers. The company's focus on new products and market expansion continues to fuel its growth trajectory in India.

