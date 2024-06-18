Emerging Spiritual Tourism Hotspots Boost Real Estate Growth in 17 Indian Cities
Seventeen Indian cities, including Ayodhya, Varanasi, and Tirupati, are poised for fast real estate development, driven by spiritual tourism, infrastructure projects, and digitization. Colliers India identified these high-potential cities among 30 projected hotspots set to strengthen in the coming years, supported by government policies and improved connectivity.
Seventeen Indian cities, including Ayodhya, Varanasi, and Tirupati, are on the brink of rapid real estate development, primarily driven by spiritual tourism and bolstered by significant infrastructure projects and digitization initiatives, according to a recent report by Colliers India. These cities, recognized as high-potential by the real estate consultant, are anticipated to witness substantial growth in the upcoming years.
Colliers India's extensive analysis highlighted 30 cities from over a hundred, pinpointing 17 as key areas likely to experience accelerated development across multiple asset classes due to enhanced infrastructure and government policies.
"Smaller towns like Amritsar and Shirdi are emerging as dynamic contributors to India's economy, driven by improved infrastructure, affordable real estate, and skilled talent," said Badal Yagnik, CEO of Colliers India. This growth is expected to propel the real estate sector to a USD 1 trillion valuation by 2030, potentially reaching USD 5 trillion by 2050, significantly impacting the GDP.
