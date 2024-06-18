Kavach Implementation: A Game-Changer for Indian Rail Safety

In the aftermath of a tragic train collision in West Bengal, the Railway Ministry announced on Tuesday that the implementation of the Automatic Train Protection System, known as Kavach, is rapidly advancing over 3,000 route kilometers. Once completed, this advanced system promises to significantly reduce the risk of such accidents.

The accident, which occurred on Monday morning near Rangapani in Siliguri, involved a goods train crashing into the stationary Sealdah-bound Kanchanjunga Express. The collision resulted in the deaths of 10 people and injuries to around 40 others, triggering a wave of criticism regarding the delayed rollout of the Kavach system.

Responding to the outcry, the ministry detailed the complexity of the Kavach system, which involves multiple sub-systems including optical fiber cables, telecom towers, and signal integration. Despite these challenges and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, significant progress has been made, with the system already operational on 1,465 route kilometers and 121 locomotives. The Railway Ministry highlighted the ongoing trials and inspections, including a recent test run in the Vande Bharat train, to demonstrate Kavach's effectiveness in enhancing railway safety.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)