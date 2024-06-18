Gas Tanker Overturns on Mumbai-Nashik Highway, No LPG Leakage Reported
A gas tanker carrying 18 tonnes of LPG overturned on the Mumbai-Nashik highway, injuring driver Santosh Yadav. Despite the accident, there was no gas leakage.
A gas tanker carrying 18 tonnes of LPG overturned on the Mumbai-Nashik highway on Tuesday, leaving the driver, identified as 26-year-old Santosh Yadav, with minor injuries. He was treated at the scene.
According to Yasin Tadvi, chief of the Thane Municipal Corporation's Disaster Management Cell, the incident occurred around 3 pm near the Retibunder area when Yadav lost control of the tanker.
Fortunately, despite the severity of the accident, there was no leakage of gas from the overturned tanker, averting a potential disaster, Tadvi confirmed.
