Titan's Retail Expansion: New Horizons in Jewellery and Fashion

Titan Company Ltd, a collaboration between the Tata Group and the Tamilnadu Industrial Development Corporation (TIDCO), is gearing up for a significant retail expansion, targeting its jewellery brand Tanishq and saree label Taneira. C K Venkataraman, Titan's Managing Director, shared these plans during an event unveiling new stores in Chennai's Pondy Bazaar.

The company is also set to launch 'Earth', an exclusive brand of ladies' handbags later this year. This venture is part of Titan's broader strategy to enhance its retail presence, aiming to open multiple new outlets across Tier I, II, and III cities.

Highlighting Titan's commitment to offering quality products and exceptional shopping experiences, Venkataraman emphasized the importance of the Chennai market and its cultural and economic significance, driving Titan to expand its footprint in the region.

