Signal Failure and Speed Lapses: The Truth Behind the Kanchanjunga Express Tragedy

The initial probe into the June 17 Kanchanjunga Express accident has highlighted significant lapses by the operating department of the New Jalpaiguri Rail Division and the crew of the goods train involved in the tragedy.

At least 10 people, including the passenger train's guard and the pilot of the goods train, were killed when the latter rammed into the stationary Sealdah-bound Kanchanjunga Express in West Bengal's Darjeeling district on Monday. The collision near Rangapani station, 30 km from New Jalpaiguri station, caused four rear compartments of the Kanchanjunga Express to derail due to the impact at 8.55 am.

Following the accident, Railway Board chairperson Jaya Varma Sinha announced that the collision occurred because the goods train disregarded the signal. The Commissioner of Railway Safety has commenced a detailed investigation into the accident's cause. A probe team of six senior rail officials has filed preliminary findings, pointing to signal violations and speed restriction breaches by the goods train driver. However, a dissenting note from one official blamed the operating department for failing to safeguard the route between Ranipatra and Chattar Hat Junction.

