Left Menu

Delhi Faces 32% Spike in Traffic Signal Violations: A Rise in Risk and Vigilance

Delhi has seen a 32% increase in traffic signal violations this year, with 2.37 lakh cases recorded. The Delhi Traffic Police attribute the rise to increased vigilance and the use of technology. These violations pose a significant risk to pedestrian safety, prompting police to intensify enforcement efforts and awareness campaigns.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-06-2024 11:15 IST | Created: 23-06-2024 11:15 IST
Delhi Faces 32% Spike in Traffic Signal Violations: A Rise in Risk and Vigilance
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi has experienced a notable 32% increase in traffic signal violations this year, with 2.37 lakh incidents recorded, according to the Delhi Traffic Police.

A senior officer cited enhanced vigilance and the deployment of technology as primary factors for the increase, wherein violations jeopardize pedestrian safety and disrupt traffic flow.

Efforts to curb this trend include targeted enforcement and awareness campaigns to educate the public on the importance of compliance with traffic regulations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Space-Ready Solar Tech: Metal-Halide Perovskites Heal From Radiation Damage

Space-Ready Solar Tech: Metal-Halide Perovskites Heal From Radiation Damage

 United States
2
Pakistan's budget could have been better if govt had consulted us, says Bilawal

Pakistan's budget could have been better if govt had consulted us, says Bila...

 Pakistan
3
Latest FDA Approvals in Health: Colorectal Cancer Therapy to Flavored Vapes

Latest FDA Approvals in Health: Colorectal Cancer Therapy to Flavored Vapes

 Global
4
Breaking Health News: FDA Approvals, Legal Decisions, and Market Moves

Breaking Health News: FDA Approvals, Legal Decisions, and Market Moves

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Crafting User-Centric Urban Spaces: The Synergy of BIM, IoT, and Blockchain in Smart City Development

Revolutionizing Digital Economy Security with Cutting-Edge Network Protection Technologies

Transforming Urban Landscapes: How Tall Buildings and Strategic Green Space Placement Reduce City Temperatures

AIMM Model: Comprehensive Strategies for Effective Public Health Communication During Disasters

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024