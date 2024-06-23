Delhi Faces 32% Spike in Traffic Signal Violations: A Rise in Risk and Vigilance
Delhi has seen a 32% increase in traffic signal violations this year, with 2.37 lakh cases recorded. The Delhi Traffic Police attribute the rise to increased vigilance and the use of technology. These violations pose a significant risk to pedestrian safety, prompting police to intensify enforcement efforts and awareness campaigns.
Delhi has experienced a notable 32% increase in traffic signal violations this year, with 2.37 lakh incidents recorded, according to the Delhi Traffic Police.
A senior officer cited enhanced vigilance and the deployment of technology as primary factors for the increase, wherein violations jeopardize pedestrian safety and disrupt traffic flow.
Efforts to curb this trend include targeted enforcement and awareness campaigns to educate the public on the importance of compliance with traffic regulations.
