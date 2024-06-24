Grieving Family Challenges Airline Over Flight Cancellations
The family of a deceased man, whose wife missed being by his side due to Air India Express flight cancellations, has been denied compensation. Despite political intervention, the airline cited uncontrollable circumstances. The family plans to sue the airline for their loss, claiming it exacerbated their grief.
- Country:
- India
In a heart-wrenching incident, the family of a man who passed away in Oman has been informed by Air India Express that they will not receive compensation after flight cancellations prevented his wife from being by his side.
The development has sparked outrage and the family has threatened to take legal action against the airline. Despite interventions from political figures, the airline maintained that they were not responsible for the tragic event.
The Kerala government appealed for intervention, highlighting the profound grief and suffering experienced by the family, who now seek justice through the courts.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Coromandel International Unveils Cutting-Edge Nano Fertiliser Plant in Kakinada
Tragic Encounter: Woman Trampled to Death by Elephant in Chhattisgarh
Tragedy Strikes as Fire Claims Woman in Northeast Delhi
Among Ministers of State, Jitin Prasada gets commerce and Meity, JD(U) leader Ram Nath Thakur agriculture, V Somanna Jal Shakti and railways.
Sofia Firdous: Breaking Barriers as Odisha's First Muslim Woman MLA