Grieving Family Challenges Airline Over Flight Cancellations

In a heart-wrenching incident, the family of a man who passed away in Oman has been informed by Air India Express that they will not receive compensation after flight cancellations prevented his wife from being by his side.

The development has sparked outrage and the family has threatened to take legal action against the airline. Despite interventions from political figures, the airline maintained that they were not responsible for the tragic event.

The Kerala government appealed for intervention, highlighting the profound grief and suffering experienced by the family, who now seek justice through the courts.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)