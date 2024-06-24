Left Menu

Grieving Family Challenges Airline Over Flight Cancellations

The family of a deceased man, whose wife missed being by his side due to Air India Express flight cancellations, has been denied compensation. Despite political intervention, the airline cited uncontrollable circumstances. The family plans to sue the airline for their loss, claiming it exacerbated their grief.

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 24-06-2024 22:04 IST | Created: 24-06-2024 22:04 IST
Grieving Family Challenges Airline Over Flight Cancellations
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

In a heart-wrenching incident, the family of a man who passed away in Oman has been informed by Air India Express that they will not receive compensation after flight cancellations prevented his wife from being by his side.

The development has sparked outrage and the family has threatened to take legal action against the airline. Despite interventions from political figures, the airline maintained that they were not responsible for the tragic event.

The Kerala government appealed for intervention, highlighting the profound grief and suffering experienced by the family, who now seek justice through the courts.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Gang Rivalry Sparks Fatal Shooting in Delhi: Murder Investigation Transferred to Special Cell

Gang Rivalry Sparks Fatal Shooting in Delhi: Murder Investigation Transferre...

 India
2
Shein Eyes London IPO Amidst Scrutiny and Market Shifts

Shein Eyes London IPO Amidst Scrutiny and Market Shifts

 Global
3
DIYguru Paves the Way for E-Mobility Education in India

DIYguru Paves the Way for E-Mobility Education in India

 India
4
DIYguru Partners with L&T Edutech for E-Mobility Training in Indian Universities, launches hardware enabled PG Certification Program

DIYguru Partners with L&T Edutech for E-Mobility Training in Indian Universi...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Debt Crisis: Developing Nations Struggle Under Financial Strain

Digital Dominance: The E-commerce Revolution Reshaping Global Markets

Global Push for Healthy Diets: A New Framework to Combat Malnutrition and NCDs

Financial Fair Play: How Reducing Financial Distortions Can Boost European Productivity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024