New Flyover Project at Khurda Road Station to Reduce Train Delays

The Ministry of Railways has approved a flyover project to ease congestion at Khurda Road station in Odisha. The 7.41 km flyover, costing Rs 191.87 crore, aims to improve train operations and efficiency in the Howrah-Chennai main line and Khurda Road-Puri branch line.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 25-06-2024 11:45 IST | Created: 25-06-2024 11:45 IST
The Ministry of Railways has greenlit an ambitious flyover project designed to alleviate traffic congestion at Khurda Road station in Odisha. This strategic move follows a proposal from the East Coast Railway (ECoR) to enhance train operations along the Howrah-Chennai main line and the Khurda Road-Puri branch line, according to an official ECoR statement on Tuesday.

Slated to fall under the Indian Railways' energy corridor scheme, this vital project aims to bolster the efficiency and capacity of train movements through one of the nation's busiest railway sections. The 7.41 km flyover, with an estimated budget of Rs 191.87 crore, will directly address escalating train traffic by providing dedicated infrastructure for Puri-bound trains to seamlessly connect to the down line towards Bhubaneswar, bypassing other lines at Khurda Road station.

Currently, train movements are frequently interrupted at Khurda Road to accommodate cross-traffic from the Puri direction, resulting in delays and reduced operational efficiency. The introduction of this flyover will eliminate such disruptions, promising a smoother, hassle-free travel experience for passengers while significantly boosting the operational prowess of Indian Railways in the region, the ECoR emphasized.

