Karnataka Milk Price Hike: The Hidden Impact on Farmers and Consumers

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah clarified on Tuesday that the Rs 2 increase in the price of Nandini milk from June 26 is proportional to the volume increase per packet. His statement followed opposition backlash against the Congress government for raising milk prices.

The Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) announced the price hike while enhancing the quantity of milk in its half and one-litre packets by 50 ml. Currently, a 500 ml toned milk packet of Nandini costs Rs 22, but with this change, the 550 ml packet will now cost Rs 24. Similarly, the 1000 ml (1 litre) packet was priced at Rs 42 and will now be sold at Rs 44 for 1,050 ml.

Siddaramaiah emphasized there would be no increase in the per unit price, only a proportional rise reflecting the additional 50 ml added to each packet. He mentioned this move aims to accommodate a 15% increase in milk production and ensure farmers' surplus production is not wasted. This decision comes amid opposition criticism over the burden on poor and middle-class families already facing high fuel and vegetable prices.

