Karnataka Milk Price Hike: The Hidden Impact on Farmers and Consumers
Karnataka's Chief Minister Siddaramaiah justified a Rs 2 hike in Nandini milk prices, citing an increase in volume per packet due to surplus production. This decision sparked criticism from the opposition, who argued it burdens the poor and middle class already dealing with rising fuel and vegetable prices.
- Country:
- India
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah clarified on Tuesday that the Rs 2 increase in the price of Nandini milk from June 26 is proportional to the volume increase per packet. His statement followed opposition backlash against the Congress government for raising milk prices.
The Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) announced the price hike while enhancing the quantity of milk in its half and one-litre packets by 50 ml. Currently, a 500 ml toned milk packet of Nandini costs Rs 22, but with this change, the 550 ml packet will now cost Rs 24. Similarly, the 1000 ml (1 litre) packet was priced at Rs 42 and will now be sold at Rs 44 for 1,050 ml.
Siddaramaiah emphasized there would be no increase in the per unit price, only a proportional rise reflecting the additional 50 ml added to each packet. He mentioned this move aims to accommodate a 15% increase in milk production and ensure farmers' surplus production is not wasted. This decision comes amid opposition criticism over the burden on poor and middle-class families already facing high fuel and vegetable prices.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
French Opposition Unites: Left-Wing Coalition Aims to Challenge Macron and Le Pen
Kerala Assembly Controversy: Opposition Accuses Left Government of 'Narendra Modi Style' Bill Passing
Opposition Urges PM Modi to Heed RSS Chief's Call Over Manipur Violence
Opposition Urges PM Modi to Heed RSS Chief's Manipur Advice Amid Ongoing Crisis
Kiren Rijiju takes charge as Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, urges opposition to "cooperate"