Left Menu

Vice President Dhankhar Reassures a Strong Democratic Foundation on Golden Jubilee of CEL

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar assured that India will not experience another Emergency like the one in 1975, emphasizing the strength of India's democracy at the golden jubilee event of Central Electronics Limited. He also praised CEL's advancements and indigenisation efforts, supported by Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 26-06-2024 20:13 IST | Created: 26-06-2024 20:13 IST
Vice President Dhankhar Reassures a Strong Democratic Foundation on Golden Jubilee of CEL
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar addressed the grim memories of the 1975 Emergency during the golden jubilee celebrations of Central Electronics Limited (CEL) in Ghaziabad. He unequivocally stated that India will not see such dark days again, attributing this to the robust foundation of Indian democracy.

As Rajya Sabha Chairperson, Dhankhar urged MPs to plant 100 saplings, recalling Prime Minister's 'Ma ke naam ek ped' initiative. He praised CEL officials for their role in the nation's rapid technological advancement amidst a transforming global landscape.

Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh announced CEL's elevation to 'Mini RATNA' status (Category-1) and highlighted its significant financial and operational improvements over the past years, transitioning from a loss-making to a dividend-paying PSU, showcasing its importance in defence, railway, and solar energy sectors.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UK-Bound Shein Faces Forced Labour Allegations

UK-Bound Shein Faces Forced Labour Allegations

 Global
2
Stop Uyghur Genocide Campaign Blocks Shein's London Listing

Stop Uyghur Genocide Campaign Blocks Shein's London Listing

 Global
3
Investors Unite for Biodiversity: Global Talks to Preserve Nature

Investors Unite for Biodiversity: Global Talks to Preserve Nature

 Global
4
Starliner Delays, Lunar Success, and Environmental Milestones

Starliner Delays, Lunar Success, and Environmental Milestones

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond the White Coat: Unveiling the True Drivers of Health Worker Performance

Tackling the Global Alcohol Crisis: WHO's Bold New Action Plan

Human-Like Conversations with PerceptiveAgent: Enhancing AI Empathy and Interaction

Revolutionizing Urban Transport: Exploring Human-Autonomy Interaction with Digital Twin Technology

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024