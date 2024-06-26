Vice President Dhankhar Reassures a Strong Democratic Foundation on Golden Jubilee of CEL

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar addressed the grim memories of the 1975 Emergency during the golden jubilee celebrations of Central Electronics Limited (CEL) in Ghaziabad. He unequivocally stated that India will not see such dark days again, attributing this to the robust foundation of Indian democracy.

As Rajya Sabha Chairperson, Dhankhar urged MPs to plant 100 saplings, recalling Prime Minister's 'Ma ke naam ek ped' initiative. He praised CEL officials for their role in the nation's rapid technological advancement amidst a transforming global landscape.

Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh announced CEL's elevation to 'Mini RATNA' status (Category-1) and highlighted its significant financial and operational improvements over the past years, transitioning from a loss-making to a dividend-paying PSU, showcasing its importance in defence, railway, and solar energy sectors.

