Left Menu

IndiGo's Operational Hiccup: Passengers Miss Connecting Flight

Some IndiGo passengers missed their connecting flight from Lucknow to Varanasi due to operational delays. The airline has apologised, providing refreshments and alternatives like hotel accommodation in Lucknow or surface transport arrangements for affected customers.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-06-2024 21:25 IST | Created: 26-06-2024 21:25 IST
IndiGo's Operational Hiccup: Passengers Miss Connecting Flight
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

On Tuesday, several IndiGo passengers faced inconvenience after missing their connecting flight from Lucknow to Varanasi due to an operational delay of the incoming flight.

IndiGo responded swiftly, offering refreshments, hotel accommodations in Lucknow, and alternative travel arrangements via surface transport.

In a written statement, IndiGo expressed its regret for the discomfort caused, clarifying that flight 6E 518 from Dehradun to Lucknow was delayed, indirectly impacting the connecting flight 6E 7741 to Varanasi.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UK-Bound Shein Faces Forced Labour Allegations

UK-Bound Shein Faces Forced Labour Allegations

 Global
2
Stop Uyghur Genocide Campaign Blocks Shein's London Listing

Stop Uyghur Genocide Campaign Blocks Shein's London Listing

 Global
3
Investors Unite for Biodiversity: Global Talks to Preserve Nature

Investors Unite for Biodiversity: Global Talks to Preserve Nature

 Global
4
Starliner Delays, Lunar Success, and Environmental Milestones

Starliner Delays, Lunar Success, and Environmental Milestones

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond the White Coat: Unveiling the True Drivers of Health Worker Performance

Tackling the Global Alcohol Crisis: WHO's Bold New Action Plan

Human-Like Conversations with PerceptiveAgent: Enhancing AI Empathy and Interaction

Revolutionizing Urban Transport: Exploring Human-Autonomy Interaction with Digital Twin Technology

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024