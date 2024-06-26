IndiGo's Operational Hiccup: Passengers Miss Connecting Flight

On Tuesday, several IndiGo passengers faced inconvenience after missing their connecting flight from Lucknow to Varanasi due to an operational delay of the incoming flight.

IndiGo responded swiftly, offering refreshments, hotel accommodations in Lucknow, and alternative travel arrangements via surface transport.

In a written statement, IndiGo expressed its regret for the discomfort caused, clarifying that flight 6E 518 from Dehradun to Lucknow was delayed, indirectly impacting the connecting flight 6E 7741 to Varanasi.

