IndiGo's Operational Hiccup: Passengers Miss Connecting Flight
Some IndiGo passengers missed their connecting flight from Lucknow to Varanasi due to operational delays. The airline has apologised, providing refreshments and alternatives like hotel accommodation in Lucknow or surface transport arrangements for affected customers.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-06-2024 21:25 IST | Created: 26-06-2024 21:25 IST
On Tuesday, several IndiGo passengers faced inconvenience after missing their connecting flight from Lucknow to Varanasi due to an operational delay of the incoming flight.
IndiGo responded swiftly, offering refreshments, hotel accommodations in Lucknow, and alternative travel arrangements via surface transport.
In a written statement, IndiGo expressed its regret for the discomfort caused, clarifying that flight 6E 518 from Dehradun to Lucknow was delayed, indirectly impacting the connecting flight 6E 7741 to Varanasi.
