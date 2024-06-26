Andhra Pradesh Minister Promises Road Repairs on War Footing
Andhra Pradesh R&B Minister B C Janardhan Reddy announced that over 9,000 km of roads are in poor condition and pledged to repair them urgently. The minister revealed that only 46% of the allocated Rs 19,428 crore budget was spent, leading to unpaid contractor bills and neglected road maintenance.
In a significant development, Andhra Pradesh's Roads and Buildings (R&B) Minister B C Janardhan Reddy revealed pressing concerns regarding the state's infrastructure. Reddy announced that over 9,000 km of roadways are in deplorable conditions, vowing to expedite repairs on a war footing.
The minister's remarks came as he assumed office at the state secretariat, emphasizing the immediate objective to render the affected roads pothole-free urgently. He disclosed plans to rehabilitate 8,161 km of district roads and 3,340 km of state highways, addressing a critical infrastructure gap.
Notably, Reddy criticized the previous YSRCP administration for insufficient budget allocations and spending inefficiencies. Between 2019 and 2024, only 46%—Rs 9,015 crore—of the Rs 19,428 crore earmarked for road and building projects were utilized, leaving a trail of unpaid contractor bills amounting to Rs 2,261 crore. This financial mismanagement, he noted, has deterred contractors, complicating efforts to revive the road network.
