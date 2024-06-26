Andhra Pradesh Minister Promises Road Repairs on War Footing

In a significant development, Andhra Pradesh's Roads and Buildings (R&B) Minister B C Janardhan Reddy revealed pressing concerns regarding the state's infrastructure. Reddy announced that over 9,000 km of roadways are in deplorable conditions, vowing to expedite repairs on a war footing.

The minister's remarks came as he assumed office at the state secretariat, emphasizing the immediate objective to render the affected roads pothole-free urgently. He disclosed plans to rehabilitate 8,161 km of district roads and 3,340 km of state highways, addressing a critical infrastructure gap.

Notably, Reddy criticized the previous YSRCP administration for insufficient budget allocations and spending inefficiencies. Between 2019 and 2024, only 46%—Rs 9,015 crore—of the Rs 19,428 crore earmarked for road and building projects were utilized, leaving a trail of unpaid contractor bills amounting to Rs 2,261 crore. This financial mismanagement, he noted, has deterred contractors, complicating efforts to revive the road network.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)