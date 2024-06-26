Tragic Collision in Greater Noida Claims Young Biker's Life

In a tragic incident in Greater Noida, a 24-year-old bike rider, Kapil Solanki, lost his life on Wednesday following a collision with a truck. Authorities revealed that Solanki was on his way home to Makanpur Khadar village when the unfortunate accident occurred.

The crash took place in the Salarpur area, which falls under the jurisdiction of the Dankaur Police Station. According to a police spokesperson, the truck's impact was so severe that Solanki succumbed to his injuries on the spot.

The police have swiftly acted in response to the accident, seizing the truck and taking its driver into custody. Solanki's body has been sent for post-mortem examination as part of the ongoing legal procedures, officials confirmed.

