Left Menu

Tragic Collision in Greater Noida Claims Young Biker's Life

A fatal accident in Greater Noida resulted in the death of 24-year-old Kapil Solanki after his motorcycle collided with a truck. The incident took place in the Salarpur area. The truck driver is in custody, and the police are conducting further investigations.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 26-06-2024 21:49 IST | Created: 26-06-2024 21:49 IST
Tragic Collision in Greater Noida Claims Young Biker's Life
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident in Greater Noida, a 24-year-old bike rider, Kapil Solanki, lost his life on Wednesday following a collision with a truck. Authorities revealed that Solanki was on his way home to Makanpur Khadar village when the unfortunate accident occurred.

The crash took place in the Salarpur area, which falls under the jurisdiction of the Dankaur Police Station. According to a police spokesperson, the truck's impact was so severe that Solanki succumbed to his injuries on the spot.

The police have swiftly acted in response to the accident, seizing the truck and taking its driver into custody. Solanki's body has been sent for post-mortem examination as part of the ongoing legal procedures, officials confirmed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UK-Bound Shein Faces Forced Labour Allegations

UK-Bound Shein Faces Forced Labour Allegations

 Global
2
Stop Uyghur Genocide Campaign Blocks Shein's London Listing

Stop Uyghur Genocide Campaign Blocks Shein's London Listing

 Global
3
Investors Unite for Biodiversity: Global Talks to Preserve Nature

Investors Unite for Biodiversity: Global Talks to Preserve Nature

 Global
4
Starliner Delays, Lunar Success, and Environmental Milestones

Starliner Delays, Lunar Success, and Environmental Milestones

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond the White Coat: Unveiling the True Drivers of Health Worker Performance

Tackling the Global Alcohol Crisis: WHO's Bold New Action Plan

Human-Like Conversations with PerceptiveAgent: Enhancing AI Empathy and Interaction

Revolutionizing Urban Transport: Exploring Human-Autonomy Interaction with Digital Twin Technology

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024