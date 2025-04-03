Left Menu

Tractor Tragedy: Steering Failure Leads to Fatal Accident

A tragic accident occurred when a tractor trolley carrying 30-35 people overturned in Bahraich district due to steering failure, resulting in the death of one person and injuries to seven others. The group was traveling to attend a ceremony when the vehicle fell into a deep pit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bahraich | Updated: 03-04-2025 20:12 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 20:12 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A tragic accident unfolded on Thursday in Bahraich district when a tractor trolley carrying a group of 30-35 attendees to a mundan ceremony overturned due to a steering failure, police have reported.

The incident left Vidya Ram Yadav, 55, from Shravasti district, fatally trapped under the vehicle. Seven others sustained injuries and were promptly admitted to a hospital for treatment.

The accident occurred on the Bahraich-Bhinga road under the jurisdiction of Dargah Sharif police station. The vehicle veered into a deep pit, leading to the catastrophic event. Authorities have sent the body for a postmortem examination to ascertain further details.

(With inputs from agencies.)

