Tractor Tragedy: Steering Failure Leads to Fatal Accident

A tragic accident unfolded on Thursday in Bahraich district when a tractor trolley carrying a group of 30-35 attendees to a mundan ceremony overturned due to a steering failure, police have reported.

The incident left Vidya Ram Yadav, 55, from Shravasti district, fatally trapped under the vehicle. Seven others sustained injuries and were promptly admitted to a hospital for treatment.

The accident occurred on the Bahraich-Bhinga road under the jurisdiction of Dargah Sharif police station. The vehicle veered into a deep pit, leading to the catastrophic event. Authorities have sent the body for a postmortem examination to ascertain further details.

