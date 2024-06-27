Left Menu

IMEC: Transforming Global Connectivity in the 21st Century

President Droupadi Murmu highlighted the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC) as a major transformative initiative of the Modi government, emphasizing its potential to significantly reshape global connectivity. Speaking in Parliament, she outlined India's key foreign policy priorities and its growing stature as a global problem solver.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-06-2024 18:45 IST | Created: 27-06-2024 18:45 IST
In a pivotal address to Parliament, President Droupadi Murmu heralded the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC) as a transformative initiative that could redefine global connectivity in the 21st century. Highlighting the government's vision, she termed IMEC one of the 'biggest game-changers' of our time.

Murmu emphasized that the global order is being reshaped, with India emerging as a key player. She asserted that India's commitment to connectivity, from East Asia to Europe, is driving this change, underscoring IMEC's strategic significance.

She noted that during the G20 Summit in Delhi, an agreement solidified IMEC's framework, involving India, Saudi Arabia, the EU, the UAE, the US, and other G20 partners. Murmu reaffirmed India's role as a solution provider in global crises, highlighting its initiatives in fields like climate change, food security, and sustainable agriculture.

