IndusInd Bank's 'Level Up' Series Boosts MSME Growth

In honor of International MSME Day, IndusInd Bank has launched the 'Level Up' knowledge series, underscoring the pivotal role of Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in India's economic landscape. The initiative brings expert advice on strategic planning, financial management, and market expansion to equip MSMEs for sustainable growth.

IndusInd Bank is doubling down on efforts to enhance credit access and operational efficiency for MSMEs. The bank has established 126 MSME Hubs across India, offering swift loan approvals, bespoke products, and professional guidance. To further streamline processes, digital transformation remains a priority, enabling quick fund disbursements.

Moreover, the bank has introduced various products like the GSTOD for instant funds and the 'IndusWE' program to empower women entrepreneurs. Backed by CGTMSE loans and solar power financing, IndusInd Bank is committed to fostering a sustainable and inclusive business environment for MSMEs.

Commenting on the initiatives, Mr. Sanjeev Anand, Head of Corporate, Commercial, Rural & Inclusive Banking, stated, "MSMEs are fundamental to India's growth. With the nation's goal of achieving a $5 trillion GDP, MSMEs will be instrumental, supported by our bank's and the government's measures aimed at enhancing their competitiveness."

