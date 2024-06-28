Left Menu

Mumbai-Bound Flight Scare: UP Man Booked for Smoking in Lavatory

A 38-year-old man was booked for smoking in the lavatory of an IndiGo flight from Delhi to Mumbai. Detected by smoke sensors, the cabin crew found evidence and reported him to authorities. The incident occurred about 50 minutes before landing, with action taken upon arrival in Mumbai.

AI Generated Representative Image
A case has been registered against a 38-year-old man after he smoked inside the lavatory of a Mumbai-bound flight from Delhi, police reported on Friday.

The incident unfolded on Wednesday evening on an IndiGo flight, departing from Delhi at around 5.15 pm with 176 passengers onboard. Approximately 50 minutes before the plane reached Mumbai, a passenger identified as Khalil Kajammul Khan from Uttar Pradesh, was discovered smoking in the toilet.

The cabin crew was alerted by the smoke sensors and inspections revealed a matchstick and cigarette stub in the lavatory. Upon questioning, Khan admitted to the act. The situation was escalated to security personnel once the plane landed, leading to his detention and registration of a case under the Indian Penal Code and Aircraft Rules.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

