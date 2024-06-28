Chhattisgarh CM Pledges Enhanced Connectivity in Maoist-Hit Areas
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai emphasized the state government's commitment to boosting rail, road, and telecom connectivity in Maoist-affected areas. Following a unified command meeting, he highlighted developmental and security efforts, including successes in anti-Naxal operations and initiatives to integrate villagers into mainstream development.
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Friday reaffirmed his administration's dedication to enhancing rail, road, and telecom infrastructure in Maoist-affected regions of the state.
Speaking to the press after a unified command meeting, Sai reviewed both the security situation and developmental initiatives aimed at combating left-wing extremism (LWE).
'Our government remains steadfast in fighting the Naxal menace, making significant strides in anti-Naxal operations,' Sai stated. He underscored the importance of the 'double engine' government, with Union Home Minister Amit Shah's recent visit bolstering anti-Naxal efforts. New security camps and the 'Niyad Nellanar' scheme aim to extend welfare benefits and basic amenities to affected villages, ensuring no corner remains underdeveloped.
Over 130 Naxalites have been neutralized this year, reflecting the government's robust stance against extremism. Deputy CM Vijay Sharma, Chief Secretary Amitabh Jain, DGP Ashok Juneja, and senior officials from state police and central armed forces attended the meeting.
