Tragedy at T1: Family Seeks Justice After Roof Collapse Claims Cab Driver's Life

Ramesh Kumar, a cab driver, lost his life after a portion of the roof collapsed at Terminal 1 of Indira Gandhi International Airport. His son, Ravinder, received a call that changed their lives forever. The family now seeks justice and adequate compensation from the authorities.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-06-2024 20:51 IST | Created: 28-06-2024 20:51 IST
Ramesh Kumar
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic turn of events at Indira Gandhi International Airport's Terminal 1, Ramesh Kumar, a cab driver, lost his life when a section of the roof collapsed under heavy rains.

Ramesh was waiting for passengers when the incident occurred, leaving six others injured and flight departures suspended.

His son, Ravinder Kumar, received a life-changing call from the police station and now seeks justice and a more substantial compensation than the announced Rs 20 lakh.

