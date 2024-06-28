Tragedy at T1: Family Seeks Justice After Roof Collapse Claims Cab Driver's Life
Ramesh Kumar, a cab driver, lost his life after a portion of the roof collapsed at Terminal 1 of Indira Gandhi International Airport. His son, Ravinder, received a call that changed their lives forever. The family now seeks justice and adequate compensation from the authorities.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-06-2024 20:51 IST | Created: 28-06-2024 20:51 IST
- Country:
- India
In a tragic turn of events at Indira Gandhi International Airport's Terminal 1, Ramesh Kumar, a cab driver, lost his life when a section of the roof collapsed under heavy rains.
Ramesh was waiting for passengers when the incident occurred, leaving six others injured and flight departures suspended.
His son, Ravinder Kumar, received a life-changing call from the police station and now seeks justice and a more substantial compensation than the announced Rs 20 lakh.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
IndiGo Seals Customized Compensation Deal Amid Engine Woes
Paris Olympics: Swim in the Seine Despite Heavy Rains
Delhi: Power outage at IGI airport, no flight operations affected
North East India to be battered by heavy rains on Monday, Tuesday; IMD issues orange alert
Tropical Cyclone to Batter Gulf Coast with Heavy Rains and Storm Surge