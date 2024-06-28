Tragedy at T1: Family Seeks Justice After Roof Collapse Claims Cab Driver's Life

In a tragic turn of events at Indira Gandhi International Airport's Terminal 1, Ramesh Kumar, a cab driver, lost his life when a section of the roof collapsed under heavy rains.

Ramesh was waiting for passengers when the incident occurred, leaving six others injured and flight departures suspended.

His son, Ravinder Kumar, received a life-changing call from the police station and now seeks justice and a more substantial compensation than the announced Rs 20 lakh.

