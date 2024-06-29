Left Menu

Family of Deceased Cab Driver to Decide on Legal Action After Cremation

The family of Ramesh Kumar, a cab driver who died after a structural collapse at Delhi airport amid heavy rains, will decide on potential legal action after his cremation. Kumar’s son, Ravinder, expressed discontent with the government's compensation offer. Civil Aviation Minister announced Rs 20 lakh compensation for the family.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-06-2024 16:51 IST | Created: 29-06-2024 16:51 IST
The family of Ramesh Kumar, the 45-year-old cab driver who tragically died after a canopy collapsed at Delhi airport amid heavy rainfall, is set to deliberate on filing a legal case following his cremation.

The incident, which occurred early Friday morning, resulted in Kumar's death and the injury of six others, leading to the suspension of flight departures. Kumar's 25-year-old son, Ravinder, revealed they had received the body postmortem and would perform the last rites on Saturday.

Ravinder, also a cab driver, was deeply upset over the government's compensation of Rs 20 lakh announced by Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu, as the family had recently invested in the cab. The family, residing in a rented house in Rohini, is yet to decide on taking legal action.

