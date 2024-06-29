Left Menu

European Jewellers Turn to Mumbai SEZ for Quality Testing

European jewellers are leveraging the advanced facilities of Bharat Ratnam Mega CFC at the SEEPZ SEZ in Mumbai for quality testing. Inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the centre has been operational since March and boasts state-of-the-art machinery, including Asia’s first 3D metal printer.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 29-06-2024 18:09 IST
European jewellers are increasingly relying on the modern facilities at the Bharat Ratnam Mega CFC, located at the SEEPZ Special Economic Zone (SEZ) in Mumbai, for conducting quality testing of their products, according to industry sources.

The centre, officially opened by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in January, has been operational since March 15 and is equipped with state-of-the-art machinery. 'Besides Indian players, now European jewellers have also started using the services of the CFC for quality testing,' said Ravi Menon, CEO of the Mega CFC.

The facility, which cost Rs 93 crore to set up, is aimed at enhancing the quality, productivity, and yield of finished jewellery, thus boosting gem and jewellery exports. Colin Shah, Head of the Working Group at Bharat Ratnam Mega CFC, highlighted that the centre also provides training, software services, and a tool room, thereby creating more jobs in MSMEs and offering world-class products.

