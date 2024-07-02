Left Menu

Chhattisgarh Launches Updated Single Window System for Industrial Growth

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai has launched the second edition of the 'Single Window System' to streamline speedy approvals for setting up industries. The portal will simplify processes, reduce administrative interference, and attract investment by offering over 100 facilities from 16 departments.

On Tuesday, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai unveiled the second edition of the 'Single Window System' (SWS) aimed at expediting approvals for industrial setups. The revamped portal, launched at his official residence in Raipur, is expected to offer comprehensive assistance to entrepreneurs and potential investors in the state.

According to Sai, the updated portal, currently operated by the Commerce and Industry Department, will ensure swift clearances and approvals, embodying the government's commitment to 'good governance and zero tolerance towards corruption.'

The new system reduces administrative layers, offering a streamlined, online facility that provides resources at the click of a button. With over 100 kinds of facilities from 16 different departments, the SWS 2.0 guarantees that necessary permissions can be processed without the need for offline interference, thereby boosting Chhattisgarh's industrial growth potential.

