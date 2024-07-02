Chhattisgarh Launches Updated Single Window System for Industrial Growth

On Tuesday, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai unveiled the second edition of the 'Single Window System' (SWS) aimed at expediting approvals for industrial setups. The revamped portal, launched at his official residence in Raipur, is expected to offer comprehensive assistance to entrepreneurs and potential investors in the state.

According to Sai, the updated portal, currently operated by the Commerce and Industry Department, will ensure swift clearances and approvals, embodying the government's commitment to 'good governance and zero tolerance towards corruption.'

The new system reduces administrative layers, offering a streamlined, online facility that provides resources at the click of a button. With over 100 kinds of facilities from 16 different departments, the SWS 2.0 guarantees that necessary permissions can be processed without the need for offline interference, thereby boosting Chhattisgarh's industrial growth potential.

