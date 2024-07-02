J&K Cracks Down on Over 500 Traffic Violators with Suspension of Permits and Registrations
In a significant enforcement action, the Jammu and Kashmir Transport department has suspended route permits and registration certificates for over 500 vehicles due to traffic violations. This action follows the implementation of the Intelligent Traffic Management System at 44 junctions in Jammu to enhance road safety and enforce traffic regulations.
- Country:
- India
The Jammu and Kashmir Transport department has taken stringent action by suspending route permits and registration certificates of over 500 vehicles in Jammu and Samba districts for a period of three months, citing violations of the Motor Vehicles Act.
This decisive move comes after the widespread implementation of the Intelligent Traffic Management System (ITMS) at all 44 junctions in Jammu since June 10. The ITMS uses Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) to identify and record violations such as red light infractions, helmet-less driving, triple riding, non-usage of seat belts, mobile phone usage while driving, and improper parking.
The Regional Transport Office confirmed that 384 vehicles in Jammu city alone have had their route permits and registration certificates suspended following recommendations from the Traffic Police department. Additionally, a further 130 commercial vehicles in Samba district have faced similar suspensions due to repeated traffic infractions. Authorities emphasize that with the ITMS in place, all vehicles are under constant CCTV surveillance, and e-challans are supported by high-definition camera evidence. Motorists are urged to adhere strictly to traffic rules to avoid penalties and ensure road safety.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- traffic violations
- Jammu
- Samba
- ITMS
- suspension
- enforcement
- ANPR
- surveillance
- e-challan
- road safety
ALSO READ
Matter of great pride for me, my family if I make Paris 2024 Olympic squad: Indian hockey team defender Jarmanpreet Singh
Morgan Barbancon Mestre to Miss Paris 2024 Olympics Amid Extended Suspension
Sanjay Singh Slams PM Modi Over Kejriwal's Bail Suspension
Mandhana and Harmanpreet's Centuries Propel India to Commanding Total Against South Africa
Zardari Calls for Enhanced Law Enforcement to Combat Balochistan Insurgency