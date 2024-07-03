Railway Board Demands Swift Action on Non-Functional Wi-Fi at Stations

The Railway Board has issued a directive to the general managers of all 17 railway zones, mandating the swift restoration of non-functional Wi-Fi services at numerous stations.

Out of more than 7,000 railway stations nationwide, 6,108 have been equipped with Wi-Fi facilities that passengers can access freely. However, many of these facilities are reportedly not operational, attributing the issues to faulty equipment and ongoing construction work, among other challenges.

This situation has led to significant inconvenience for passengers, prompting the board to call for immediate remedial actions. Furthermore, zones are required to submit a compliance report on the progress of the restoration efforts every week.

