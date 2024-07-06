Left Menu

Maharashtra Eyes Major Semiconductor Investment with HORIBA Partnership

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced plans for a semiconductor plant in Maharashtra, involving companies including HORIBA. The announcement came during the inauguration of HORIBA India's new manufacturing facility. The proposed semiconductor plant in Nagpur would reserve land and see significant investments.

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced on Saturday that the Maharashtra government is negotiating with three companies to establish a semiconductor plant in the state. This statement came at the inauguration of HORIBA India's medical equipment manufacturing facility in Butibori, where he was joined by Union minister Nitin Gadkari.

HORIBA India, a subsidiary of the Japanese firm HORIBA Ltd, was thanked by Fadnavis for their investments in Pune and Nagpur. He mentioned that the state government was considering HORIBA among the three companies for setting up semiconductor facilities in Maharashtra. Fadnavis proposed Nagpur as a potential site for HORIBA's semiconductor plant, stating that land would be allocated for this purpose.

Union minister Gadkari also expressed gratitude to HORIBA India for their contribution to the local economy. According to a HORIBA India press release, the new Nagpur facility will include an investment of around Rs 200 crore and will support over 30,000 diagnostic labs and hospitals across India.

