PPS Motors Reaches Milestone: Sells 40,000th Volkswagen in India

PPS Motors, a significant player in India's automobile industry, has announced the sale of its 40,000th Volkswagen vehicle, marking a significant milestone in the company's history. This achievement makes PPS Motors India's first multi-state dealer to reach such a feat.

In spite of industry slowdowns induced by the pandemic, PPS Motors has aggressively expanded its network to 33 touchpoints across five states, including Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, West Bengal, and Assam. The dealership now handles one in every ten Volkswagen sales in India.

Commending this accomplishment, Rajiv Sanghvi, Managing Director of PPS Motors, expressed gratitude towards customers and underscored the company's long-standing partnership with Volkswagen. Ashish Gupta, Brand Director of Volkswagen Passenger Cars India, also lauded PPS Motors for their consistent performance and exceptional customer service. The celebration event for the sale of the 40,000th Volkswagen was held at the PPS Motors showroom in Hyderabad.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)