Left Menu

Overspeeding Dumper Causes Chaos on Jammu-Srinagar Highway

An overspeeding dumper caused significant damage to seven vehicles on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway early Sunday. Although no one was injured, the incident temporarily halted traffic for more than an hour. Police have registered a case and are conducting further investigations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Banihal/Jammu | Updated: 07-07-2024 10:55 IST | Created: 07-07-2024 10:55 IST
Overspeeding Dumper Causes Chaos on Jammu-Srinagar Highway
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

An overspeeding dumper brought chaos to the Jammu-Srinagar national highway early Sunday morning, damaging at least seven vehicles, police reported.

Fortunately, no injuries were recorded despite the dumper's driver losing control near Kunfar. The vehicle collided with multiple cars before coming to a stop.

Traffic on the busy highway was suspended for more than an hour. Police have since registered a case and launched a thorough investigation into the incident.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
NASCAR Launches All-Electric Racecar to Drive Towards Sustainability

NASCAR Launches All-Electric Racecar to Drive Towards Sustainability

 Global
2
Stargazing to Swamp Things: Unearthing Wonders Across the Globe

Stargazing to Swamp Things: Unearthing Wonders Across the Globe

 Global
3
Golden Era for Indian Startups: Insights from Paytm's Founder

Golden Era for Indian Startups: Insights from Paytm's Founder

 India
4
Udhampur Health Department Ensures Pilgrim Safety with Mobile Medical Teams for Amarnath Yatra

Udhampur Health Department Ensures Pilgrim Safety with Mobile Medical Teams ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FairJob Dataset: Enhancing Fairness and Reducing Bias in Online Job Recommendation Systems

Protecting Our Planet: Mapping the Path to Biodiversity Conservation

Breakthrough in the Battle Against Cervical Cancer: Therapeutic HPV Vaccines on the Horizon

Enhanced Marketing and Advertising with GlyphDraw2's Advanced AI Poster Generation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024