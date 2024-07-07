Overspeeding Dumper Causes Chaos on Jammu-Srinagar Highway
An overspeeding dumper caused significant damage to seven vehicles on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway early Sunday. Although no one was injured, the incident temporarily halted traffic for more than an hour. Police have registered a case and are conducting further investigations.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Banihal/Jammu | Updated: 07-07-2024 10:55 IST | Created: 07-07-2024 10:55 IST
- Country:
- India
An overspeeding dumper brought chaos to the Jammu-Srinagar national highway early Sunday morning, damaging at least seven vehicles, police reported.
Fortunately, no injuries were recorded despite the dumper's driver losing control near Kunfar. The vehicle collided with multiple cars before coming to a stop.
Traffic on the busy highway was suspended for more than an hour. Police have since registered a case and launched a thorough investigation into the incident.
(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Delhi Faces 32% Spike in Traffic Signal Violations: A Rise in Risk and Vigilance
Vietnam's Controversial Upgrade in U.S. Human Trafficking Report
U.S. Traffic Deaths in 2024: A Small Step Forward
Japanese Panel Advocates Air Traffic Control Overhaul for Enhanced Safety
NIA Charge-Sheets Eight in Rohingya and Bangladeshi Trafficking Syndicate