Overspeeding Dumper Causes Chaos on Jammu-Srinagar Highway

An overspeeding dumper brought chaos to the Jammu-Srinagar national highway early Sunday morning, damaging at least seven vehicles, police reported.

Fortunately, no injuries were recorded despite the dumper's driver losing control near Kunfar. The vehicle collided with multiple cars before coming to a stop.

Traffic on the busy highway was suspended for more than an hour. Police have since registered a case and launched a thorough investigation into the incident.

