Mumbai Deluge: Trains Halted, Flights Diverted Amid Heavy Rains

Heavy rain in Mumbai on Monday caused severe disruptions in local train services and flight operations, officials reported. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation declared a holiday for all schools to prevent student inconvenience.

With the India Meteorological Department predicting further heavy rainfall, train services on the fast line between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus and Thane were suspended due to waterlogging. Alternative routes were also affected, frustrating commuters.

Suburban train lines experienced overcrowding and delays as authorities advised the public to avoid unnecessary travel. Flights were diverted to cities like Ahmedabad and Hyderabad because of poor runway conditions. Municipal Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani remained vigilant at the disaster management control room, monitoring the situation closely.

