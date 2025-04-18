Delhi Government's Monsoon Mission: A Waterlogging-Free Capital

The Delhi government is pulling out all the stops to ensure the capital remains waterlogging-free during the monsoon season, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced on Friday.

With Public Works Department Minister Parvesh Verma by her side, Gupta inspected the Minto Bridge underpass, a known trouble spot, to assess monsoon readiness. Automatic pumps and a 2.5-kilometre pipeline have already been installed to avert flooding.'

The government is taking proactive measures at identified vulnerable spots by implementing drain desilting, pump installations, and deploying operators. A no-waterlogging mission is underway with strict timelines, as 194 such locations were already identified last year. Meetings with the police and multiple departments aim to resolve traffic and infrastructure issues.

