Delhi Government's Monsoon Mission: A Waterlogging-Free Capital
The Delhi government is taking robust measures to prevent waterlogging during monsoon. Efforts include deploying automatic pumps, desilting drains, and stationing personnel at vulnerable spots. The Chief Minister, along with other officials, inspected prone areas and held meetings for effective coordination across departments to address traffic and infrastructure issues.
The Delhi government is pulling out all the stops to ensure the capital remains waterlogging-free during the monsoon season, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced on Friday.
With Public Works Department Minister Parvesh Verma by her side, Gupta inspected the Minto Bridge underpass, a known trouble spot, to assess monsoon readiness. Automatic pumps and a 2.5-kilometre pipeline have already been installed to avert flooding.'
The government is taking proactive measures at identified vulnerable spots by implementing drain desilting, pump installations, and deploying operators. A no-waterlogging mission is underway with strict timelines, as 194 such locations were already identified last year. Meetings with the police and multiple departments aim to resolve traffic and infrastructure issues.
