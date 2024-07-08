Government Reopens PLI Scheme Application Window for White Goods

Left Menu

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-07-2024 14:45 IST | Created: 08-07-2024 14:45 IST
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

The government announced on Monday its decision to reopen the application window for the production linked incentive (PLI) scheme for white goods, including air conditioners and LED lights, from July 15 for a period of 90 days.

The commerce and industry ministry highlighted the industry's readiness to invest more under the PLI scheme. The application period will run until October 12, 2023, after which no new applications will be accepted.

Both new applicants and existing beneficiaries seeking to invest in higher target segments are eligible to apply. So far, 66 applicants have committed investments totalling Rs 6,962 crore.

According to the scheme guidelines, incentives will be available for the remainder of the scheme's tenure. For new applicants and existing beneficiaries opting for additional investments, the eligibility for PLI will extend up to a maximum of three years.

Existing beneficiaries who invested up to March 2022 and wish to upgrade their investment category in this third round will be eligible for PLI for a maximum of two years.

To improve liquidity, working capital management, and operational efficiency, a quarterly claims processing system will replace the annual claims process.

The Union Cabinet initially approved the PLI scheme for white goods on April 7, 2021. The scheme, which has an outlay of Rs 6,238 crore, will be executed from 2021-22 to 2028-29.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

